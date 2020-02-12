Breaking news: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari offers to quit after party's poor show in Assembly election

A day after the declaration of Delhi Assembly election results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari offered his resignation on Wednesday (February 12), sources said. But the BJP top leadership has asked Tiwari to continue as Delhi BJP chief for now.

BJP secured victory on only eight seats of the 70-member house while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a thumping majority with 62 seats. Soon after voting for Delhi election ended on February 8 and exit polls predicted the AAP coming back to power, Tiwari had claimed and even tweeted that BJP would form the government in the national capital by winning a big majority.

Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda will be holding a meeting with the general secretaries on Wednesday evening to discuss the party's poor show at the recently concluded Delhi Assembly election.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi on Sunday (February 16) for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan Ground. Kejriwal was on Wednesday elected the leader of the legislative party by newly-elected AAP MLAs.