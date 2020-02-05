Breaking news: Delhi HC directs all 4 Nirbhaya convicts to avail all legal remedies within 7 days

All four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case have been directed by the Delhi High Court to avail all their legal remedies within the next seven days. Passing the order on Wednesday (February 5, 2020), Delhi High Court judge Justice Suresh Kumar Kait observed that no doubt the Nirbhaya case was a heinous crime and the convicts will take every remedy available.

The four convicts on death row are Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Thakur.