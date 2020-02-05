Breaking news: Delhi HC directs all 4 Nirbhaya convicts to avail all legal remedies within 7 days
All four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case have been directed by the Delhi High Court to avail all their legal remedies within the next seven days. Passing the order on Wednesday (February 5, 2020), Delhi High Court judge Justice Suresh Kumar Kait observed that no doubt the Nirbhaya case was a heinous crime and the convicts will take every remedy available.
The four convicts on death row are Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Thakur. The court observed that Mukesh Singh can not be segregated from other accused for the reason that he availed all his legal remedies in time. So, all the four - Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Akshay Thakur - will be hanged together.
The order came on a petition filed by the Centre challenging a Delhi sessions court's order which stayed the death warrants issued against the four convicts.
On February 4, 2020, Nirbhaya's parents' lawyer had sought an early disposal of the matter.
The Centre had moved the Delhi High Court through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to challenge the January 31 order of Patiala House Court Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana.