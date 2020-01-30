Breaking news: Delhi's Jamia shooter posts 'Azadi de raha hun', 'Shaheen Bagh Khel khatm' on Facebook before opening fire

The man who opened fire on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jamia area on the national capital on Thursday, had gone live and also put up several posts on Facebook hours before the incident. He has been identified as a 17-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh.

He wrote several posts that he would give freedom (azadi de raha hun) to the people protesting against the law. The women and residents of Shaheen Bagh area have been protesting against the controversial CAA and the NRC for the past one month.

Live TV

Another post read, "I am the only Hindu here, take care of my house. Shaheen Bagh game is over, there is no Hindi media here (Mai yaha akela Hindu hun, mere ghar ka khyl rakhna, Shaheen bagh khel khatm, Koi Hindi media nehi hai yaha)." On yet another he wrote, "On my last journey, my body should be wrapped in the saffron cloth and people should raise the slogan of "Jai Shri Ram"(Meri anteem yatra par mujhe bhagwa mein le jaya jaye aur Shri ram ke naare ho).

In one post he also mentioned that he will avenge the death of Chandan Gupta, who died in firing while taking out a bike rally in Uttar Pradesh`s Kasganj two years ago. In a January 28 post, the youth had given an ultimatum on Facebook that "everyone should take his Facebook profile seriously".

However, after the incident, his Facebook profile was deactivated.

The student who received a bullet injury in his hand has been identified as Shadab Farooq, a student of MA Mass Communication. He was shifted to Holy Family Hospital for treatment.

As the students were set to start their march from Jamia to Rajghat, the man took out a country-made pistol and opened fire injuring a student. The police, which was watching the actions of the youth from the side, took him into custody after he opened fire. In one of his posts, he also asked the people to help his family in his absence. While scrolling through his Facebook posts, it was found that Gopal went live a number of times.