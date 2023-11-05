New Delhi: In a landmark decision, the Raksha Mantri (Defense Minister) Rajnath Singh has given the green light to an unprecedented proposal that extends equal Maternity, Child Care, and Child Adoption Leaves to women soldiers, sailors, and air warriors serving in the Indian Armed Forces. The new rules will bring equality between female personnel of all ranks, aligning the benefits of these leaves with their officer counterparts. The extension of leave rules is poised to address a range of family and social issues relevant to women serving in the military and will have a profound impact on improving their work conditions, allowing them to balance their professional and family lives more effectively.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has approved a proposal for extension of the rules for Maternity, Child Care and Child Adoption Leaves for women soldiers, sailors and air warriors in the Armed Forces at par with their officer counterparts. With the issuing of the rules, the grant of such leaves to all women in the military, whether one is an officer or any other rank, will be equally applicable," said the Defence Minister's Office on X (formerly Twitter).

The Defence minister's office further said, "The decision is in line with the RM’s vision of inclusive participation of all women in the Armed Forces, irrespective of their ranks. The extension of leave rules will go a long way in dealing with women-specific family and social issues relevant to the Armed Forces. This measure is going to improve the work conditions of women in the military and aid them to balance the spheres of professional and family life in a better manner."

The decision signifies a monumental shift in the Armed Forces' approach to gender equality, acknowledging the importance of supporting female service members throughout their careers. Previously, maternity and childcare benefits were primarily accessible to female officers, leaving other ranks with limited options. This extension aims to rectify that disparity and create an environment where all women in the military can fulfil their duties while maintaining their family life.

Under these extended rules, women soldiers, sailors, and air warriors will now be entitled to maternity leave, child care leave, and child adoption leave on a par with their officer counterparts.