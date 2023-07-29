Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Earthquake Today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake hit the islands at 12:53 am on Saturday. Further, according to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 69 kms.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 29-07-2023, 00:53:47 IST, Lat: 10.75 & Long: 93.47, Depth: 69 Km, Location: Andaman Islands," read a post on the official Twitter handle of National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Earlier, on July 9, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit the Southeast of Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the NCS.

The earthquake hit Campbell Bay at 7:39 pm, at a depth of 70 kms. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-07-2023, 19:39:09 IST, Lat: 5.87 & Long: 94.83, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 162km SE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," the NCS had tweeted on its official handle.

