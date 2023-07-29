trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641854
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE TODAY

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Andaman And Nicobar Islands

The earthquake hit Campbell Bay at 7:39 pm, at a depth of 70 kms. 

Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 07:59 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.8 Hits Andaman And Nicobar Islands The quake hit the islands at 12:53 am on Saturday. Further, according to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 69 kms.

Earthquake Today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted the  Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake hit the islands at 12:53 am on Saturday. Further, according to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 69 kms.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 29-07-2023, 00:53:47 IST, Lat: 10.75 & Long: 93.47, Depth: 69 Km, Location: Andaman Islands," read a post on the official Twitter handle of National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Earlier, on July 9, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit the Southeast of Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the NCS.

The earthquake hit Campbell Bay at 7:39 pm, at a depth of 70 kms. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-07-2023, 19:39:09 IST, Lat: 5.87 & Long: 94.83, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 162km SE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," the NCS had tweeted on its official handle.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona