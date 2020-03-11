Breaking news: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda a day after quitting Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the pillars of Congress in Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's headquarter office in New Delhi. Scindia who resigned from the Congress on Holi (March 10, 2020) after he was sidelined by the leadership started his journey with the BJP in presence of party president Jagat Prakash Nadda and other senior party leaders.

Scindia went to BJP headquarter at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in New Delhi along with party spokesperson Jafar Islam, who played a key role in getting the former Congress leader to join his party. Scindia is likely to get the Rajya Sabha ticket from the BJP.

The 49-year-old former Lok Sabha MP from Guna resigned from the Congress and posted his letter to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on his Twitter handle soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He had joined the Congress party on December 18, 2001, following the death of his father and the then sitting MP from Guna Madhavrao Scindia in an airplane crash in Uttar Pradesh on September 30, 2001.

He won Guna Lok Sabha seat in a by-election on February 24, 2002, and was re-elected the May 2004 General Election. He won again in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections but lost to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in 2019.