Breaking News: NIA arrests Pakistan-based JeM terror group's operative involved in Pulwama terror attack

In a major breakthrough in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Magrey was produced before the NIA Special Court at Jammu on Friday and has been remanded to 15 days of NIA custody for his detailed interrogation.

A furniture shop owner, Shakir Bashir Magrey had provided shelter and other logistical assistance to suicide-bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar. He was introduced to Adil Ahmad Dar in mid-2018 by a Pakistani terrorist, Mohammad Umar Farooq and he became a full-time OGW of JeM.

On February 14, 2019, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred after a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. A JeM terrorist rammed his vehicle carrying explosives into the convoy in the afternoon.

During Magrey's initial interrogation, he disclosed that on several occasions, he collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash and explosive material to the JeM terrorists including those involved in Pulwama attack. He further revealed that he had harboured Dar and Pakistani terrorist Farooq in his house from late 2018 till the attack in February 2019, and assisted them in the preparation of the IED.

His shop is located near Lethpora bridge, and as advised by Farooq, he started conducting reconnaissance of the movement of CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in January 2019 and informed Farooq and Dar about it. Further, he was also involved in modifying the Maruti Eeco car and fitting the IED in it in early February 2019.

During the investigation, the make, model and number of the car used in the attack was quickly ascertained by NIA to be a Maruti Eeco car through forensic examination of the tiny remnants of the car, which were seized from the spot during extended searches and has been corroborated by accused Magrey.

The explosives used in the attack were determined to be Ammonium Nitrate, Nitro-Glycerin and RDX through forensic investigation. The investigation has also confirmed the identity of the suicide bomber to be Dar through DNA matching with that of his father.

Other key terrorists involved in the attack have been found to be Muddasir Ahmad Khan, (JeM’s Divisional Commander of South Kashmir killed in an operation by security forces on March 11, 2019) Pakistani terrorists--Muhammad Umar Farooq and IED expert Kamran, (both killed on March 29, 2019) the owner of the car namely Sajjad Ahmad Bhat resident of Anantnag (killed on June 16, 2019) and Qari Yassir, JeM’s Commander for Kashmir (killed on January 25, 2020).