Breaking news: Two SITs set up to probe North East Delhi riots, all cases transferred to crime branch

Delhi Police on Thursday (February 27) formed two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) of crime branch to investigate North East Delhi riots. The SITs will be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and DCP Rajesh Deo respectively. Each team will have four Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 12 inspectors, 16 sub-inspectors and 12 Head Constable/Constable.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, BK Singh has been given the responsibility to oversee the work of the two SITs. The Delhi Police also announced that all the FIRs filed in connection with the three-day-long rioting in Delhi, were being transferred to the two SITs. According to Delhi Police, 48 FIRs have been registered in the riot cases so far.

The decision to constitute SITs to probe riot-related cases follows widespread allegations that Delhi Police failed to respond to the situation properly. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court had slammed the Delhi Police for failing to control the riots and suggested that FIRs should be registered against people who had made hate speeches.

The clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters erupted in Delhi on Sunday (February 23) and continued unabated till Tuesday (February 25), claiming the lives of at least 34 people and leaving over 200 injured. The situation is still tense in several parts of North East Delhi and the security forces are on the streets to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday slammed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for factually inaccurate, selective and misleading statements about Delhi violence.

"OIC statement is factually inaccurate, selective and misleading. There is an effort on ground to restore normalcy&create confidence. We urge these bodies not to issue irresponsible statements," said MEA spokesperson.