'Arvind Kejriwal Conspired, Was Involved In Proceeds Of Crime': Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court today refused to grant relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Kejriwal has challenged his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Excise Policy money laundering case before the High Court. Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma's bench delivered the order today. Delivering the verdict, the court said that questioning the witness is akin to questioning the court as Magistrate records the judgement of the witnesses in any case. The court also disagreed with Kejriwal's contention that he was trapped using the statements of some witnesses.

The court also noted that Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the ED was not illegal. The High Court also said that the material collected by the ED reveals Arvind Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in use and concealment of proceeds of crime. "The ED case also reveals that he was involved in his personal capacity as well as convenor of AAP," said the HC.

Last week, the same bench reserved judgment following comprehensive arguments from both parties. Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has contested both his arrest and the ED remand granted by the trial court. The High Court also observed that the present case is not a case between the Central government and Kejriwal but between Kejriwal and ED. "The Court must remain vigilant that it is not influenced by any extraneous factors...We are concerned with constitutional morality not political morality," said the HC.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the excise policy case. Appearing for Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had contended that the ED case reeks of timing issues as it ensures that the petitioner doesn't participate in the democratic process and that his party is 'destroyed'. However, the High Court rejected the argument today saying that the arrest cannot be linked to elections as Kejriwal ignored nine summons and did not appear before the ED.

While opposing Kejriwal's plea, Enforcement Directorate lawyer ASG SV Raju submitted that the investigation in the matter is at a nascent stage and as far as Kejriwal is concerned, the investigation is not over. "No remand order has been challenged...I'm not even sure if he can challenge these orders when he says that I am conceding the remand. They're playing hot and cold at the same time. You can't ride two horses at the same time. You can't challenge the remand on one hand and say I accept the remand on the other," argued ASG Raju for ED.