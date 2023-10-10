trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673504
Breaking: Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Passes Away Aged 89

Amartya Sen was an influential thinker, known for his extensive contributions to economics, social philosophy, and welfare economics, breathed his last on October 10, 2023.

Nobel laureate and eminent economist Amartya Sen passed away today. He was 89 years old. The news for his demise was shared on Twitter by American professor Claudia Goldin. However, there are no official word from any Indian officials or Sen's family members.

Dr. Sen's remarkable achievements and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world, earning him widespread acclaim and respect. Born on November 3, 1933, in Santiniketan, West Bengal, Sen's academic journey traversed across the most prestigious universities and research institutions worldwide.

Sen was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998 for his contributions to welfare economics and his pioneering work on famine, poverty, and human development. His research focused on understanding the ethical foundations of economics and advocating for the importance of addressing inequalities and promoting social justice.

The news of his passing has been met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes from academic, political, and social circles across the globe. Leaders, scholars, and the public have expressed their deep respect for Sen's intellectual prowess and dedication to addressing pressing issues related to poverty, development, and inequality.

In addition to his Nobel Prize, Sen held numerous prestigious positions throughout his career, including serving as a professor at esteemed universities such as Harvard, Cambridge, and Delhi School of Economics. He authored several influential books, shaping economic discourse and policy discussions, such as "Development as Freedom" and "The Idea of Justice."

As condolences pour in from around the world, the passing of Amartya Sen leaves a void in the academic realm, marking the end of an era characterized by intellectual brilliance, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to bettering humanity.

