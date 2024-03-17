BREAKING: Noida Police Arrests YouTuber Elvish Yadav

New Delhi: The Noida police on Sunday arrested YouTuber Elvish Yadav. The Big Boss OTT 2 winner will be presented in the Court today. According to the latest reports, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Yadav after not getting any satisfactory answers from him during the interrogation.

Snake Venom Found In Samples From Rave Party

The presence of snake venom in the samples of Elvish's party created big trouble for the YouTuber. Also, he was summoned and called for questioning. Elvish Yadav was kept out of the case by giving the excuse of being sick but mentioned that when the inquiry takes place, he will have to appear. Earlier, last month the samples collected from the rave party held in Noida and sent to the lab in Jaipur for testing. After that, the FSL report of the sample arrived and confirmed the presence of snake venom of the Cobra Krait species.

According to reports, Yadav was reportedly taken into custody following a brief interrogation. In a sting operation by Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals in Noida's Sector 51, six people—including YouTuber Elvish Yadav—were accused of supplying snake venom for a party. They were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A of the Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy).

(further details awaited)