WEST BENGAL SSC SCAM

BREAKING: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee sent to judicial custody till Aug 18

A Kolkata Court on Sunday sent West Bengal's former minister Partha Chatterjee and his associate  Arpita Mukherjee to judicial custody till August 18 in connection with the SSC recruitment scam, reported ANI.

Aug 05, 2022

