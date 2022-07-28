WB SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee sacked from Mamata Banerjee's cabinet

SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee, accused in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, was on Thursday relieved of his duties as Minister in Charge of his Departments with effect from July 28, announced the Government of West Bengal. This comes as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered another stack of Rs 29 crore from the Bengal cabinet minister's close aide Arpita Mukherjee during the latest raid. ED sleuths on Wednesday began their searches at the premises linked to aide Arpita Mukherjee. The ED raided Arpita Mukerjee`s house in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal. The flat of her mother at Belgharia Club town in North 24 Parganas and three other premises has been covered in the action initiated on Wednesday.

WB SSC scam: Earlier 20 crore was recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's residence

One of the two flats of Arpita Mukherjee, in Belghoria, has been sealed by ED. Earlier, Rs 20 crore was recovered from her residence in South Kolkata. This brings the total cash recovered to Rs 40 crore now from her premises so far.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam. The ED unearthed many disproportionate assets of Partha Chatterjee since his arrest, of which were three flats in West Bengal`s Diamond City. The arrests took place following the raids by the central probe agency in which it seized over Rs 20 crore in cash from the premises of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee.



