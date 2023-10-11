trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673798
PATHANKOT ATTACK

BREAKING: Pathankot Attack Mastermind, Shahid Latif, Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen In Pakistan

Shahid Latif, the alleged mastermind and key coordinator of the 2016 Pathankot attack, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Pakistan on Wednesday. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Shahid Latif, the alleged mastermind and key coordinator of the 2016 Pathankot attack, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Pakistan on Wednesday. 

Latif was wanted by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case. 

He was a senior leader of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which took responsibility for the 2016 attack on the air force base in Pathankot. In January 2016, a heavily armed group attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station.

