Breaking: Petrol gets cheaper by almost Rs 8 in Delhi effective midnight

The Delhi government has decided to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol to 19.40% from 30%. This will make petrol price decrease by approximately Rs 8 per litre. The new rates will be applicable from midnight on December 1. This will also make the petrol price in Delhi cheapest in the National Capital region.
