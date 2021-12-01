हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
petrol price

Breaking: Petrol gets cheaper by almost Rs 8 in Delhi effective midnight

The Aam Aadmi Party government has decided to reduce VAT on petrol, which will make it cheaper by approximately Rs 8.

Breaking: Petrol gets cheaper by almost Rs 8 in Delhi effective midnight
Image for representation

The Delhi government has decided to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol to 19.40% from 30%. This will make petrol price decrease by approximately Rs 8 per litre. The new rates will be applicable from midnight on December 1. This will also make the petrol price in Delhi cheapest in the National Capital region.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
petrol priceDelhiAAPArvind KejriwalVATNew Price
Next
Story

BSF Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced at rectt.bsf.gov.in, check important details here

Must Watch

PT1M30S

Heavy rains lash in multiple parts of India