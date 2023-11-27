trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692620
BREAKING: PM Modi Visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Tirumala, Shares Pics

The Prime Minister took to micro-blogging platform X and shared pictures of his temple visit.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 09:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala and ''prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians." The Prime Minister took to micro-blogging platform X and shared pictures of his visit to the revered temple. "At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians," PM Modi said on X.

 

 

PM Narendra Modi arrived at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Sunday as part of his two-day visit to the shrine. According to the itinerary, PM Modi stayed at Tirumala overnight and went to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple in the early hours of Monday.

The Prime Minister was given a grand reception at the Tirupati airport. Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who arrived a couple of hours before PM Modi’s scheduled arrival, welcomed him at the tarmac. While Governor Abdul Nazeer accompanied PM Modi to Tirumala, Chief Minister Jagan flew back to Vijayawada soon after the reception.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Minister for Power Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, TTD trust board Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, Members of Parliament P.V. Midhun Reddy (Rajampeta), M. Gurumoorthy (Tirupati) and N. Reddeppa (Chittoor), Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, among others, welcomed the Prime Minister at the airport as he flew in on a special IAF aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary on Monday and said his emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood gives strength to millions around the world. Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood gives strength to millions around the world." Modi also posted on X his tributes to the first Sikh Guru from his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday.

