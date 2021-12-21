BREAKING: PM Narendra Modi launches women-centric initiatives in Prayagraj, transfers Rs 1000 cr to various SHGs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched several women-centric initiatives in Prayagraj and transfers Rs 1000 crore to the bank account of various SHGs.

According to reports, the PM also transferred money to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme, which provides assistance to the girl child.

Prayagraj: PM transfers Rs 1000 cr in bank accounts of various SHGs, also transfers money to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme,which provides assistance to girl child. He also laid foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units pic.twitter.com/4r7USB7yjU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 21, 2021

Besides, interacting with over 2 lakh women, the PM also laid the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units.

Live TV