Narendra Modi

BREAKING: PM Narendra Modi launches women-centric initiatives in Prayagraj, transfers Rs 1000 cr to various SHGs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched several women-centric initiatives in Prayagraj and transfers Rs 1000 crore to the bank account of various SHGs.

According to reports, the PM also transferred money to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme, which provides assistance to the girl child. 

 

 

Besides, interacting with over 2 lakh women, the PM also laid the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units.

Tags:
Narendra ModiPrayagrajwomen-centric initiativesSHGsMukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme
