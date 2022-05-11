हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

BREAKING: PM Narendra Modi to participate in Second Global Covid Virtual Summit on May 12, says MEA

PM Modi will deliver his remarks in the Opening Session of the Summit on the theme ‘Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness’, the MEA notification said.

BREAKING: PM Narendra Modi to participate in Second Global Covid Virtual Summit on May 12, says MEA

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Second Global COVID Virtual Summit on May 12, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. According to the MEA, the Prime Minister has received an invitation from US President Joe Biden for the Second Global Covid Virtual Summit.

The PM will deliver his remarks in the Opening Session of the Summit on the theme ‘Preventing Pandemic Fatigue and Prioritizing Preparedness’, the MEA notification said.

 

 

''Global Covid summit intends to galvanise new actions to address pandemic challenges, build stronger global health security architecture,'' the MEA said.

Last year in September, PM Modi had participated in the first virtual Covid-19 summit in the United States. Addressing the summit, the PM said that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has been an unprecedented disruption and it is not yet over. 

PM Modi also hailed US President Joe Biden’s announcement to distribute half a million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 shots among low and lower-middle-income countries. 

 

 

