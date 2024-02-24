trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724455
BREAKING: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul's Nyaya Yatra In UP's Moradabad, Akhilesh Yadav To Follow

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi jointly led the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 11:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has joined Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, and soon, the pair will address a public event. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also participate in the yatra on February 25. Further details awaited. 

