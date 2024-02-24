BREAKING: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul's Nyaya Yatra In UP's Moradabad, Akhilesh Yadav To Follow
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi jointly led the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.
New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has joined Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, and soon, the pair will address a public event. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also participate in the yatra on February 25. Further details awaited.
