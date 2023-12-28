trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703588
BREAKING: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Named In ED Chargesheet In Haryana Land Scam Case: Sources

The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly leveled serious allegations against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in connection with the Haryana land scam case

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: In a major political development, sources on Thursday said that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been named in a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land scam in Haryana.

Serious Allegations Against Priyanka 

The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly leveled serious allegations against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in connection with the Haryana land scam case. The chargesheet, a comprehensive document outlining the allegations, marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

ED's Investigation Unveils Complicity

Sources suggest that the chargesheet details the Enforcement Directorate's findings regarding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's alleged involvement in the Haryana land scam. The document is expected to shed light on the nature of her involvement and provide insights into the ED's investigation.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Response Awaited

As the news surfaces, there is anticipation regarding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's response to the charges leveled against her. The chargesheet is likely to fuel political discussions and prompt reactions from various quarters.

Context Of The Haryana Land Scam Case

The Haryana land scam case has been under the ED investigation, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's inclusion in the chargesheet adds a new dimension to the ongoing legal proceedings. The details within the chargesheet are expected to provide a comprehensive account of the alleged irregularities in the land dealings.

