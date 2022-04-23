हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited

BREAKING: Bhagwant Mann announces BUMPER vacancies, Punjab govt to recruit over 1,690 Assistant Linemen

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has notified 1,690 vacancies for the post of Assistant Lineman.

BREAKING: Bhagwant Mann announces BUMPER vacancies, Punjab govt to recruit over 1,690 Assistant Linemen
File Photo

New Delhi: The Bhagwant Mann-led government on Saturday (April 23, 2022) announced bumper vacancies and said that they will recruit over 1,690 people. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) notified 1,690 vacancies for the post of Assistant Lineman.

(This is a breaking news, more details will be added soon)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab State Power Corporation LimitedPSPCLPunjabJobsJobs 2022
Next
Story

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 145 posts at pnbindia.in, direct link here

Must Watch

PT26M

Hanuman Chalisa Politics: Shiv Sainiks barge into Navneet Rana's house