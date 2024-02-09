PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Dr. MS Swaminathan Get Bharat Ratna; PM Modi Says 'Matter Of Great Joy'

Bharat Ratna For Former Prime Ministers: The government today awarded Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, to former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh and scientist Dr. MS Swaminathan today. Announcing the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was a matter of great joy. This exemplifies the Modi government's commitment to the agricultural sector, as reflected by the selection of two out of three awardees, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Dr. MS Swaminathan, who have significantly championed the cause of agriculture.

Two recipients of the awards, Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, have affiliations outside the BJP, reflecting Prime Minister Modi's commitment to bestowing national honors in a non-partisan manner. Additionally, among the three awardees, Narasimha Rao and Dr. MS Swaminathan belong to South India, highlighting the Prime Minister's recognition of contributions and expertise from diverse regions across the country.

Talking about Chaudhary Charan Singh, PM Modi said that this honor is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. "He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring to the entire nation," said PM Modi.

हमारी सरकार का यह सौभाग्य है कि देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह जी को भारत रत्न से सम्मानित किया जा रहा है। यह सम्मान देश के लिए उनके अतुलनीय योगदान को समर्पित है। उन्होंने किसानों के अधिकार और उनके कल्याण के लिए अपना पूरा जीवन समर्पित कर दिया था। उत्तर प्रदेश के… pic.twitter.com/gB5LhaRkIv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024

Praising former PM Narasimha Rao, PM Modi said, "As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth. Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage."

Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.



As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as… pic.twitter.com/lihdk2BzDU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024

The Prime Minister also praised Dr Swaminathan for his contribution to the Indian agri revolution. "It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs," said PM Modi.