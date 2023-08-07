Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Changes His Twitter Bio To 'Member Of Parliament'

New Delhi: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday changed his bio on microblogging site X formerly known as Twitter from "'Dis' Qualified MP" to Member of Parliament'. Gandhi changed his Twitter bio after the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored his membership today. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday restored the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. He was disqualified from the lower house in March 2023.

"In continuation of Notification No. 21/4(3)/2023/TO(B), dated the 24th March 2023, the Supreme Court of India has passed an order on 04.08.2023 in Special Leave to Appeal (Crl.) No. 8644/2023, staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala, which was ordered by the judgment dated 23.03.2023 of the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./ 18712/2019," an official notification issued by Lok Sabha secretariat read.

"In view of the order dated 04.08.2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(3)/2023/TO(B) dated the 24th March 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," it added.



Lok Sabha Secretariat restores membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on Friday (August 4) stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case.



He was disqualified from the lower house in March 2023.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the sentence of two years awarded to Gandhi in the 2019 defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark. The court while granting relief to Gandhi had said the ramifications of the trial court’s order are wide. Not only was Gandhi’s right to continue in public life affected but also that of the electorate who elected him, the court had added.

The apex court also issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

Meanwhile, I.N.D.I.A alliance leader along with the Congress Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge celebrated the restoration of Rahul Gandhi's MP status with sweets. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, member of Congress party and oppsition alliance are seen offering sweets to each other.