topStoriesenglish2587351
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Disqualified From Lok Sabha Over Conviction In 'Modi Surname' Defamation Case

Congress party's Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, on March 23, reported ANI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Disqualified From Lok Sabha Over Conviction In 'Modi Surname' Defamation Case

New Delhi: Congress party's Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, on March 23, reported ANI.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'