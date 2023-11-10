Fake Or Real? Rain In Delhi-NCR, Provide Relief From Choking Pollution

New Delhi: Light rain lashed Delhi and the surrounding areas today, providing much-needed relief from pollution. Several people are wondering whether the rain was real or artificial. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur's "artificial rain" project is being planned, according to a statement made by Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday. He stated that the government has requested the proposal by Thursday to obtain the appropriate permits from the Supreme Court by Friday.

AQI Level in Delhi

The air quality in Delhi was classified as ' severe' on Thursday, with a modest improvement expected soon before Diwali when climatic conditions improve somewhat. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 420 at 8 a.m. on Thursday, up from 426 at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

What is artificial rain?

Cloud seeding is a man-made way of increasing rainfall by putting specific compounds into clouds for a variety of goals such as lessening the impact of droughts, avoiding forest fires, increasing precipitation, and improving air quality.