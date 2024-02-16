Relief For Congress After Income Tax Department Defreezes Bank Accounts 'With A Lien'

A relief came for the Congress party today after its bank accounts were defreezed by the Income Tax department after today's hearing in the case. The accounts were frozen on February 14 over a cash transation of around Rs 14 lakh in the party's account and a delayed tax return of 2018-19. Congress leader Vivek Tankha said that their accounts were unlocked by the tax department after today's hearing in the case but the account will remain under the IT department's hearing.

"Congress can operate its accounts with a lien of the IT Dept thereon !! Direction by Hon ITAT delhi. Prayer for interim relief will be heard on Wednesday," said Vivek Tankha, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Congress leader.

⁦⁦@INCIndia⁩ can operate its accounts with a lien of the IT Dept thereon !! Direction by Hon ITAT delhi. Prayer for interim relief will be heard on Wednesday. #inc #bankaccounts #initialrelief pic.twitter.com/BqMNG2jUYE — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) February 16, 2024

Earlier today, Congress leader Ajay Maken said that the party's account were frozen weeks before elections and the party even did not have money to pay electricity bills. "We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing. On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized. Income tax asked for Rs 210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The crowdfunding money in our accounts has been frozen. Just 2 weeks before elections when the opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy" said Maken.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that party's power is public and not money. "Don't be afraid Modi ji, Congress is not the name of power of money but of power of people. We have never bowed down before dictatorship, nor will we ever bow down. Every Congress worker will fight tooth and nail to protect India's democracy," said Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president Mallikarun Kharge said, "Power drunk Modi Govt has frozen the accounts of the country’s largest Opposition party - the Indian National Congress - just before the Lok Sabha elections. This is a deep assault on India's Democracy! The UNCONSTITUTIONAL money collected by the BJP would be utilised by them for elections, but the money collected by us through CROWDFUNDING shall be sealed! That is why, I have said that there won't be any elections in the future. We appeal to the Judiciary to save the multi-party system in this country and protect India's Democracy. We will take to the streets and fight strongly against this autocracy!"