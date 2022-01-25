हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RPN Singh

BREAKING: RPN Singh, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, quits party, tenders resignation to Sonia Gandhi

The resignation of RPN Singh, a Congress heavyweight from Uttar Pradesh, has triggered intense speculations about his switching over to the BJP soon.

BREAKING: RPN Singh, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, quits party, tenders resignation to Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: In a major blow to the Congress party, its senior leader RPN Singh on Tuesday resigned from the party. According to reports, Singh has also tendered his resignation letter to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

 

 

The resignation of RPN Singh, a Congress heavyweight from Uttar Pradesh, has triggered intense speculations about his switching over to the BJP soon.

Singh has been the Congress party’s Jharkhand in-charge till now. He was apparently sidelined in the Congress and lost connection with the powerful Gandhi family at the centre of Congress politics.

A descendent of the royal family of Sainthwar of Kushinagar, RPN Singh had lost the last election from UP’s Padrauna. He is likely to be fielded from the same seat against SP’s Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently jumped ship from the BJP.

Son of Congress veteran CPN Singh, he has been a staunch loyalist of the Congress party and an MLA from the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

RPN Singh was elected as the MP from the constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha election. In the 16th Lok Sabha election, he lost to BJP’s Rajesh Pandey. He has in the Congress regime also served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs.

