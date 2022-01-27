BREAKING: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia safe from arrest, SC asks Punjab not to take any coercive steps

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday (January 27, 2022) said that Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia who faces a drugs case cannot be arrested till Monday.

The apex court orally asked the Punjab government not to take any coercive step against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till January 31 when it hears his pre-arrest bail plea in a drugs case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Majithia, that the plea seeking anticipatory bail plea needed urgent hearing as the accused has been facing "political vendetta".

The pre-arrest bail plea of Majithia, who has been booked under the NDPS Act, was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24.

Majithia (46) was booked in a drug case and has ever since maintained that the FIR against him was "politically motivated" and must be seen in the context of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

