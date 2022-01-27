हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bikram Singh Majithia

BREAKING: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia safe from arrest, SC asks Punjab not to take any coercive steps

SC orally asked the Punjab government not to take any coercive step against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till January 31 when it hears his pre-arrest bail plea in a drugs case.

BREAKING: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia safe from arrest, SC asks Punjab not to take any coercive steps
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday (January 27, 2022) said that Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia who faces a drugs case cannot be arrested till Monday. 

The apex court orally asked the Punjab government not to take any coercive step against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till January 31 when it hears his pre-arrest bail plea in a drugs case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Majithia, that the plea seeking anticipatory bail plea needed urgent hearing as the accused has been facing "political vendetta".

The pre-arrest bail plea of Majithia, who has been booked under the NDPS Act, was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24.

Majithia (46) was booked in a drug case and has ever since maintained that the FIR against him was "politically motivated" and must be seen in the context of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bikram Singh MajithiaShiromani Akali DalPunjab assembly elections 2022Drug case
Next
Story

Indian Army Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, details here

Must Watch

PT11M54S

News Rush: Boris Johnson refuses to resign