BREAKING: SC dismisses Bilkis Bano's review petition on early release of her rapists

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Saturday (Dec 17), dismissed gangrape victim Bilkis Bano's petition to review its earlier order by which it had asked the Gujarat government to consider the plea for the remission of convicts under the 1992 policy as reported by ANI.

Bilkis Bano was a 21-year-old pregnant woman who was gangraped while fleeing the 2002 Gujarat riots that occurred after the Godhra train burning incident. During the attack, her three-year-old daughter and seven other family members were killed. The investigation into the case was later handed over to the CBI, and the trial was transferred to a court in Maharashtra by the Supreme Court.

In January 2008, a special CBI court in Mumbai sentenced 11 men to life imprisonment for their involvement in the attack. Their convictions were later upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

However, on August 15, these 11 men were released from the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government applied its remission policy, as they had served more than 15 years in prison.

(With agency inputs)