Himachal Pradesh school bus accident: At least 16 people, including several students, died after a private bus rolled off a cliff in the Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district, reported PTI repoprted. Injured being shifted to Local hospitals, teams from Kullu moved to spot, said DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg. As per the ANI, the school bus was en route from Kullu to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley. Death numbers may rise. Rescue underway, incident happened around 8 am. School kids are also believed to be travelling on the bus.

More details awaited