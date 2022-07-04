NewsIndia
BUS ACCIDENT

BREAKING: 16 died as school bus in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu falls in gorge

As per the authorities, the school bus was en route from Kullu to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley. Death numbers may rise, reported ANI.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

Trending Photos

BREAKING: 16 died as school bus in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu falls in gorge

Himachal Pradesh school bus accident: At least 16 people, including several students, died after a private bus rolled off a cliff in the Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road of Kullu district, reported PTI repoprted. Injured being shifted to Local hospitals, teams from Kullu moved to spot, said DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg. As per the ANI, the school bus was en route from Kullu to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley. Death numbers may rise. Rescue underway, incident happened around 8 am. School kids are also believed to be travelling on the bus.

More details awaited

Bus accidentHimachal PradeshKulluSchool Bus accident in HimachalHimachal Pradesh news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year
DNA Video
DNA: DRDO successfully test-fired its deadliest drone
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?
DNA Video
DNA: National Doctor's Day -- Story of a family of 150 doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Will dogs be used to pick up the ball on Tennis court?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why didn't Devendra Fadnavis become Chief Minister?