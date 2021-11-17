हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Air pollution

Order of shutting down of schools, colleges in Noida due to air pollution withdrawn

The district administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar had ordered the shut down of school and colleges in view of the increased air pollution.

Image for representation

The order of closing down of educational institutions in Gautam Buddha Nagar due to rise in air pollution has been withdrawn. The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has taken back the order.

ANI tweeted, "Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board withdraws order for closure of education institutions in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Bulandshahr in view of air pollution."

Earlier, the Noida administration had said said that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till further orders due to an increase in air pollution.

ANI quoted Suhas LY, District Magistrate, saying, "In view of air pollution in the NCR region, it has been decided to shut all the educational institutions in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, till further orders. Online mode of education shall continue."

Meanwhile, the Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the commission on air pollution has come out with strict measures to curb pollution in the Delhi-NCR including the complete closure of all public and private educational institutions, ban on entry of trucks barring few exceptions, and closure of six thermal power plants in the 300 km radius of the national capital.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas, which held the meeting at the direction of the apex court on Tuesday with the Centre, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, came out with a slew of emergency steps to deal with industrial pollution, thermal plants, vehicular emissions, dust control, diesel generators as well as encouraging work from home.

(With inputs from agencies)

