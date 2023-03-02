Breaking: Shaligram Garg, 'Bageshwar Godman' Dhirendra Shastri's Brother Arrested For Assaulting Dalit Family in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: Shaligram Garg, brother of self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri along with another accomplice Rajaram Tiwari has been arrested on Thursday. The matter pertains to a viral video, in which Shaligram Garg can be seen using abusive language and pointing a gun during the wedding function on February 11 in Gadha village of Chhatarpur district. Police have presented Shaligram in Chhatarpur court today and he is likely to be sent to police remand. The accused on February 11 allegedly threatened and assaulted the Dalit family at gunpoint. Bamitha police station registered a case after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. The FIR was filed under sections 294, 323, 506, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the SC/ST Act.

The police had received a complaint from the girl`s father, after which a police team was constituted to investigate the video. The police said that efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

The incident occurs shortly after the Bageshwar godman called for India to become a "Hindu Rashtra." India will soon become a "Hindu Rashtra," according to Dhirendra Shastri, who also stated that "foreigners desire an India where everyone can pronounce Hindutva with pride."

An activist filed a complaint against Shastri last month, accusing him of encouraging superstitious behaviour in his public programmes in Nagpur. Nonetheless, the cops handed him a "clean chit."

Shyam Manav, the founder of the "Akhil Bharatiya Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti," filed the complaint, alleging that Shastri staged the "Shree Ram Katha" event in Nagpur from January 5 to January 13 and held "Divya Darbar" and "Pret Darbar" programmes that encouraged superstition.