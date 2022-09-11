NewsIndia
SHANKRACHARYA DEATH

BREAKING: Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passes away at age of 99

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati died of a minor heart attack and breathed his last at 3:50 in the ashram. The funeral of Shankaracharya ji will take place on Monday.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away at the age of 99 in Madhya Pradesh`s Narsinghpur on Sunday. He died of a minor heart attack and breathed his last at 3:50 in the ashram. The funeral of Shankaracharya ji will take place on Monday.

