Breaking: Sharad Pawar Withdraws His Resignation; To Continue As NCP Chief

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar today withdrew his resignation after the core committee of the NCP passed a resolution rejecting his resignation. Addressing a press conference, Pawar said that he can't disrespect the sentiments of the party workers. With this, Pawar will continue to lead the NCP. He also said that there has to be a succession plan in place for the NCP. Pawar added that he will focus on making organisational changes in party.

"I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party," said Pawar.

This is a developing story.