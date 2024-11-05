Sharda Sinha, Renowned Singer And Padma Bhushan Awardee, Passes Away At 72

Sharda Sinha Death News: The music world mourns the loss of Sharda Sinha, the beloved folk and classical singer known for her powerful voice and heartfelt renditions that captured the essence of Bihar’s rich culture. The 72-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee passed away at Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital, where she was on ventilator support. Her son, Anshuman Sinha, had earlier shared news of her critical condition, urging everyone to keep her in their prayers. Sinha's legacy lies not just in her accolades but in the indelible mark she left on Indian folk music, inspiring generations with her iconic performances.

It can be a coincident that Sharda Sinha, who produced multiple popular Chhath songs, passed away on the first day of the Chhath Puja, known as Nahay Khay.

Sharda Sinha’s health battles began in 2017 when she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of cancer affecting the bone marrow. Her recent struggle came in the wake of losing her husband, Braj Kishore Sinha, a respected politician, who died of a brain haemorrhage in September. She is survived by her son Anshuman and daughter Vandana.

Who Was Sharda Sinha?

Sharda Sinha, born on October 1, 1952, in Bihar, was widely celebrated for her soulful performances in Maithili and Bhojpuri, earning her the title 'Bihar Kokila.' She had sung many songs including regligious and wedding folk songs. Her 2016 release, Pahele Pahil Hum Kayeni Chhath, stirred the hearts of many, evoking a strong sense of longing for family and togetherness.

In addition to her impact on folk music, Sinha made notable contributions to Bollywood. She lent her voice to Kahe Toh Se Sajna in the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya, starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. Her distinct folk sound was also featured in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur through the song Taar Bijli. Moreover, her rendition of Babul Jo Tum Ne Sikhaya in Hum Aapke Hain Koun left audiences moved and emotional.