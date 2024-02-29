BREAKING: Sheikh Shahjahan, Arrested Over Sandeshkhali Unrest, Suspended From TMC For Six Years

North 24 Parganas: In a significant development, Sheikh Shahjahan, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman, was on Thursday suspended from the party for six years following his recent arrest in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence. This decision was announced by TMC leader Derek O'Brien in Kolkata, marking a decisive response to the unfolding events. “We have decided to Suspend Sheikh Shahjahan from the party for six years,” TMC leader Derek O’Brien said in Kolkata.

The suspension comes in the wake of Shahjahan's detention by West Bengal authorities over his alleged involvement in the Sandeshkhali unrest.

#WATCH | TMC leader Derek O'Brien in Kolkata announces, "TMC has decided to suspend Sheikh Shahjahan from the party for six years." pic.twitter.com/AYq3wtktBR — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

Sheikh Shahjahan Remanded To 10-Day Police Custody

After his arrest this morning, the Basirhat Court in West Bengal remanded Sheikh Shahjahan to 10 days of police custody. Notably, the court granted a shorter custody period than initially sought, with lawyer Raja Bhowmick revealing that a 14-day custody was requested. Shahjahan is slated to appear in court again on March 10, underscoring the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding his case.

Sheikh Shahjahan's Arrest

Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest stems from accusations of assaulting Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid earlier this year, adding to the political tumult in the region. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose characterized the arrest as an 'eye-opener', signalling a broader shift in the state's approach to law enforcement and governance. His remarks underscored the need to address systemic issues contributing to unrest and criminal activities in certain areas.

Addressing concerns of unchecked criminal influence, Governor Bose emphasized the imperative for decisive action to curb lawlessness, echoing sentiments for a more robust and responsive governance framework. He highlighted the need for preventative measures to forestall similar incidents in the future, emphasizing the importance of justice and accountability in democratic governance.

Arrest A Mutual Adjustment: BJP

Meanwhile, political figures like Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari have raised scepticism over the circumstances surrounding Shahjahan's arrest, alleging political manoeuvring. "This is not an arrest, this is a mutual adjustment. Unless the central agencies take him into their custody, the people there won't get justice. He will get five-star facilities in jail. He will use his mobile phone inside and control the area from there," the LoP said while speaking to reporters while on the way to Sandeshkhali on Thursday.

Sandeshkhali Unrest

Sandeshkhali, situated in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, has been a focal point of unrest, with widespread protests erupting against Sheikh Shahjahan amid allegations of land-grab and sexual assault. A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Shajahan Sheikh and his close aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

The unrest underscores deep-seated grievances and tensions within the community, particularly concerning issues of justice and governance.