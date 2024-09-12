Advertisement
BREAKING: Sitaram Yechuri, CPI(M) General Secretary, Passes Away At 72

Yechury was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi on August 19, 2024. As per the information, Yechury had been first admitted to the emergency ward and then shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Sep 12, 2024
Image: ANI

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away aged 72 in Delhi today. Yechury was under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. Yechury was under the care of a team of specialist doctors who were treating him for a respiratory infection, according to the party.

Yechury was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi on August 19, 2024. As per the information, Yechury had been first admitted to the emergency ward and then shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

However, the exact nature of his ailment had not been revealed by the hospital. The CPI(M) leader had recently undergone a cataract surgery.

