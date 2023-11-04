'Links With Hawala....', Smriti Irani Accuses Bhupesh Baghel, Congress Of Using Mahadev App Money For Election Campaign

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday accused Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of receiving Rs 5.30 crore from the promoters of Mahadev betting App. She accused the Chhattisgarh Congress leaders of taking election funds from Asim Das, who works for the Mahadev app promoters, who're sitting offshores.

In a press conference, Irani said, “The country was shocked by the revelations about Bhupesh Baghel yesterday. More than Rs 5.30 Crores was recovered from a person named Asim Das…Did Congress leaders get money from Asim Das, through Shubham Soni? Did Asim Das instruct Shubham Soni to go to Raipur and hand over money to Baghel as election expenses?..”

Irani revealed that Asim Das, who was caught with more than Rs 5.30 Crores, has admitted in his statement that he was sent to Dubai by order. He was instructed to give the money for Congress’ election campaign in Chhattisgarh. He also confessed that the money came from illegal betting under Mahadev App, a gambling platform run by Shubham Soni, who is part of the top-level management of Mahadev Online Book.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also questioned the Congress party for using hawala operators for contesting the Chhattisgarh elections. She said that Chhattisgarh Police and Andhra Pradesh Police, who are investigating the case, are not under the control of the BJP. She asked Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, if he is doubting his own government.