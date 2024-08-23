BREAKING: Supreme Court Delays Kejriwal’s Bail Hearing; CBI Granted Extra Time

Arvind Kejriwal Bail: In the excise policy case registered by the CBI, the Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on Arvind Kejriwal's petition. The court will hear the case on September 5. Kejriwal has filed two petitions, challenging the validity of the CBI's arrest and seeking bail. The CBI has responded to one of these petitions. For the second petition, the CBI has requested more time to file a response. The court has given the CBI seven days to submit a response to the second petition.