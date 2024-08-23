Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2781806https://zeenews.india.com/india/breaking-supreme-court-delays-kejriwal-s-bail-hearing-cbi-granted-extra-time-2781806.html
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

BREAKING: Supreme Court Delays Kejriwal’s Bail Hearing; CBI Granted Extra Time

Arvind Kejriwal Bail: The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on Arvind Kejriwal's bail petition in the CBI excise policy case to September 5.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Supreme Court Delays Kejriwal’s Bail Hearing; CBI Granted Extra Time

Arvind Kejriwal Bail: In the excise policy case registered by the CBI, the Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on Arvind Kejriwal's petition. The court will hear the case on September 5. Kejriwal has filed two petitions, challenging the validity of the CBI's arrest and seeking bail. The CBI has responded to one of these petitions. For the second petition, the CBI has requested more time to file a response. The court has given the CBI seven days to submit a response to the second petition.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?