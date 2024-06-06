Advertisement
DELHI WATER CRISIS

BREAKING: Supreme Court Orders In Favour Of Delhi, Capital To Get Additional Water From Himachal Amid Crisis

Supreme Court asks Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water on June 7 with prior intimation to Haryana.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 12:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amid the water shortage in national capital, Supreme Court has reportedly ruled that Himachal will provide additional water to Delhi. Apex Court also ruled that Haryana will ensure that it reaches without obstruction. Supreme Court allows the State of Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it and directs Haryana to facilitate the flow of the surplus water from Hathnikund to Wazirabad uninterruptedly to Delhi to mitigate the drinking water crisis in the national capital.

Supreme Court asks Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water on June 7 with prior intimation to Haryana. It asks the Upper Yamuna River Board to measure water released by Himachal Pradesh at Hathnikund. Supreme Court says there should be no wastage of water by the Delhi government; seeks status report by Monday, 10th June.

The record-high temperatures and heatwave in Delhi, which has resulted in maximum temperature rising up to around 50 degrees Celsius at some places, have caused an extraordinary and excessive surge in water demand in the city, it said.

As a result, the national capital is dealing with a water shortage which has led to frequent supply cuts in many parts of the NCT of Delhi, and has disrupted the daily life of the ordinary residents, added the plea.

 

