Supreme Court

BREAKING: Supreme Court quashes skin-to-skin judgement of Bombay HC

Purpose of the law cannot be to allow the offender to escape the meshes of the law, the apex court said.

(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday (November 18, 2021) set aside the Bombay High Court judgment which held that groping a minor's breast without "skin to skin contact" can't be termed as sexual assault as defined under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"Purpose of the law cannot be to allow the offender to escape the meshes of the law," the apex court said.

