In big relief to Haldwani residents, Supreme Court stays HC's eviction order

Supreme Court, on Thursday, stayed the Uttarakhand High Court's order to remove encroachments from railway land in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area which housed thousands of people.

Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Supreme Court, on Thursday, stayed the Uttarakhand High Court's order to remove encroachments from railway land in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area which housed thousands of people.

(More details to follow)

Haldwani rowHaldwani enroachmentUttarakhand HCindian railways land encroachmentSupreme CourtMuslims

