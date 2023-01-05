In big relief to Haldwani residents, Supreme Court stays HC's eviction order
Supreme Court, on Thursday, stayed the Uttarakhand High Court's order to remove encroachments from railway land in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area which housed thousands of people.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Supreme Court, on Thursday, stayed the Uttarakhand High Court's order to remove encroachments from railway land in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area which housed thousands of people.
(More details to follow)
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion