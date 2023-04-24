topStoriesenglish2598696
Canadian-Pakistani Author Tarek Fatah Dies At 73

Tarek Fatah, who migrated to Canada in the early 1980s, was a regular face on Indian television media.

Last Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 07:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Canadian-Pakistani Author Tarek Fatah Dies At 73

Pakistani-Canadian author Tarek Fatah died today at the age of 73 after a prolonged illness, his daughter confirmed on Twitter.

“Lion of Punjab.Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the downtrodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. Tarek Fatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him," his daughter Natasha Fatah tweeted. 

The writer, who was known for his progressive views on Islam, was a regular face on Indian television media.

Tarak Fatah migrated to Canada in the early 1980s. Fatah's writings include ‘Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State’ and ‘The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Smitism’.

