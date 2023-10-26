'Gundagardi Hai Ye': Ashok Gehlot Slams BJP Over ED Action On His Son, Rajasthan Congress Leaderssam

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party for Enforcement Directorate's action against Congress leaders in Rajasthan including a summon to his son Vaibhav Gehlot. Gehlot said. Accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies, Gehlot said, "BJP does not want that women, farmers and poor in Rajasthan should get the benefit of the guarantees given by Congress."

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Gehlot Said, "...The situation today is worrying. The question is not about someone, the question is not about my son. They have spread terror across the country. I have heard that ED officers have shifted their families to Chhattisgarh for a year now and are living there on rent because they had to raid every day..."

"...Gundagardi hai yeh...Without pressure from the top neither ED nor CBI can come..," Gehlot added.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa slamming the BJP over ED's action said, "...This is a black day for democracy. This has never happened before during elections. A new trend has begun in Rajasthan and the Congress-ruled states that go to polls. I would like to ask BJP Govt if they have anything else except IT, ED and CBI. Congress will not be scared. BJP should show the symbols of ED, CBI and IT along with its 'Lotus' symbol."