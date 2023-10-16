trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676190
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA TRAIN FIRE

Five Coaches Of DEMU Train Catches Fire In Maharashtra, None Injured

 A fire ignited within a train in Maharashtra, resulting in the complete destruction of five coaches. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time, and we are awaiting further information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Five Coaches Of DEMU Train Catches Fire In Maharashtra, None Injured

New Delhi: A fire ignited within a train in Maharashtra, resulting in the complete destruction of five coaches. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time. According to CPRO  Central Railways,  At 3 pm, a fire engulfed five out of the eight coaches of a DEMU train between Ahmednagar and Narayanpur stations. No injuries or fatalities have been reported, as all passengers safely disembarked from the train when the fire broke out. There are no individuals trapped within the burning coaches, informed the railways.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Gaza to destroy Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: The most horrifying pictures from Gaza
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?