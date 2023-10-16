Five Coaches Of DEMU Train Catches Fire In Maharashtra, None Injured

New Delhi: A fire ignited within a train in Maharashtra, resulting in the complete destruction of five coaches. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time. According to CPRO Central Railways, At 3 pm, a fire engulfed five out of the eight coaches of a DEMU train between Ahmednagar and Narayanpur stations. No injuries or fatalities have been reported, as all passengers safely disembarked from the train when the fire broke out. There are no individuals trapped within the burning coaches, informed the railways.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.