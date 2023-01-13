Train skids off track, derails in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam district, all passengers rescued safely

New Delhi: A train derails coming from Banihal skidded off the track and derailed in Mazhama area of Budgam district on Friday (January 13) morning.

According to ANI report, the train was in slow speed and no injuries have been reported. Zaffar Ahmad Lone, Tehsildar Magam told ANI that all the passengers were safely rescued from the site.

J&K | A train derails in Mazhama area of Budgam district



It was coming from Banihal and skidded off the track. The train's speed was slow as it was approaching the station. No one is injured. All passengers have been safely rescued: Zaffar Ahmad Lone, Tehsildar Magam pic.twitter.com/yr9tAswu81 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

(Further details awaited)