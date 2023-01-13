topStoriesenglish
India
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Train skids off track, derails in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam district, all passengers rescued safely

All passengers were rescued safely from the site and no injuries have been reported.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Train skids off track, derails in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam district, all passengers rescued safely

New Delhi:  A train derails coming from Banihal skidded off the track and derailed in Mazhama area of Budgam district on Friday (January 13) morning.

According to ANI report, the train was in slow speed and no injuries have been reported.  Zaffar Ahmad Lone, Tehsildar Magam told ANI that all the passengers were safely rescued from the site.

(Further details awaited)

