Two Killed, 8 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Odisha's Mahanadi River

The unfortunate incident occurred while the boat was en route from Patharseni Kuda to Banjipalli in Bargarh district in Odisha. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 08:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Two Killed, 8 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Odisha's Mahanadi River Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: According to reports, a boat has capsized in the Mahanadi River in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Friday. While two individuals have lost their lives, there are eight others who are currently missing. Reportedly, 35 passengers were rescued by local fishermen and safely brought to the bank. 

The unfortunate incident occurred while the boat was en route from Patharseni Kuda to Banjipalli in Bargarh district. According to reports, the boat was carrying approximately 50 passengers. According to the police, the boat overturned just before reaching Sarada Ghat in Rengali police station in Jharsuguda district. 

In addition to the fishermen's rescue efforts, police and fire services personnel managed to rescue eight more passengers. A rigorous search operation is underway for the rest of the  missing passengers. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased. 

