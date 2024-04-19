New Delhi: According to reports, a boat has capsized in the Mahanadi River in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Friday. While two individuals have lost their lives, there are eight others who are currently missing. Reportedly, 35 passengers were rescued by local fishermen and safely brought to the bank.

The unfortunate incident occurred while the boat was en route from Patharseni Kuda to Banjipalli in Bargarh district. According to reports, the boat was carrying approximately 50 passengers. According to the police, the boat overturned just before reaching Sarada Ghat in Rengali police station in Jharsuguda district.

#WATCH | Jharsuguda, Odisha: Several feared missing as boat overturns in Mahanadi River. Search and rescue operation in progress. pic.twitter.com/ah8TX94PrB — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

In addition to the fishermen's rescue efforts, police and fire services personnel managed to rescue eight more passengers. A rigorous search operation is underway for the rest of the missing passengers. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.