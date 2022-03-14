हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Under-construction building collapses in Delhi; Several feared trapped

8 persons have been rescued from the site and further search and rescue operation is underway, says police.

Under-construction building collapses in Delhi; Several feared trapped
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: An under-construction building collapsed at Nicholson Road near Kashmiri Gate on Monday (March 14). 

Talking to ANI, Delhi Fire Service said, a few persons are feared trapped in the debris of the building. However, 8 persons have been rescued from the site and further search and rescue operation underway, police told ANI.

Talking to the media, Rajesh Goyal, Deputy Commissioner, MCD informed, that the incident took place around 5 pm. "No casualty has been reported so far. A team of NDRF has also reached the spot. Rescue work has been started," he said

(Further details awaited)

Tags:
Delhibuilding collapseKashmiri GateNicholson road
