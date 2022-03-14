Under-construction building collapses in Delhi; Several feared trapped

New Delhi: An under-construction building collapsed at Nicholson Road near Kashmiri Gate on Monday (March 14).

Talking to ANI, Delhi Fire Service said, a few persons are feared trapped in the debris of the building. However, 8 persons have been rescued from the site and further search and rescue operation underway, police told ANI.

Talking to the media, Rajesh Goyal, Deputy Commissioner, MCD informed, that the incident took place around 5 pm. "No casualty has been reported so far. A team of NDRF has also reached the spot. Rescue work has been started," he said

(Further details awaited)

