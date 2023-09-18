trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664168
NewsIndia
UNION CABINET

BREAKING: Union Cabinet Gives Nod To Women's Reservation Bill Amid Special Parliament Session, Say Sources

The Women's Reservation Bill proposes to reserve 33 per cent or one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 10:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Union Cabinet Gives Nod To Women's Reservation Bill Amid Special Parliament Session, Say Sources

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Union Cabinet on Monday gave its nod for the passage of a bill to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women, said sources. The Women's Reservation Bill proposes to reserve 33 per cent or one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. 

The bill also proposes sub-reservation for SCs, STs, and Anglo-Indians within the 33 per cent quota. Reserved seats should be rotated after each general election, the bill proposes.


The government, however, is yet to make s formal announcement in this regard as it skipped the customary briefing after the conclusion of the Union Cabinet meeting.

The sources said that the bill will be tabled during the ongoing special session of Parliament. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train