NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Union Cabinet on Monday gave its nod for the passage of a bill to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women, said sources. The Women's Reservation Bill proposes to reserve 33 per cent or one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

The bill also proposes sub-reservation for SCs, STs, and Anglo-Indians within the 33 per cent quota. Reserved seats should be rotated after each general election, the bill proposes.

The government, however, is yet to make s formal announcement in this regard as it skipped the customary briefing after the conclusion of the Union Cabinet meeting.

The sources said that the bill will be tabled during the ongoing special session of Parliament.