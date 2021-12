New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (December 24, 2021) reached Ayodhya and offered prayers at the Ramjanmabhoomi.

The two leaders also performed an aarti.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal offer prayers at Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/x0FmSg8CvS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 202

The two leaders are in the holy city to launch Ayush projects.

